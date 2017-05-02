Six await judgment in PWD abuse of office trial

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ana Laqere (left) and Laisa Halafi appear in the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SIX former Public Works Department workers and a businessman will know their fate when Justice Thushara Rajasinghe delivers his judgment today.

It is alleged that the six, in abuse of their office, caused a loss to PWD of a sum of $362,944.37 in 2010.

The former workers of PWD are Ana Laqere, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Lagai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki.

The former workers did arbitrary acts for the purpose of gain in facilitating the processing of false payments to be made to three companies namely, Ontime Stationery Supplies, Shavel Stationery Supplies and Phoenix Hardware Engineering and Supplies Ltd, which was owned by Shalveen Narayan, who is the seventh accused in this case.

Narayan had pleaded guilty to the charges and is awaiting his sentence.

He also gave evidence as a prosecution witness during the trial.

Justice Rajasinghe said according to the evidence produced, a total of 101 transactions were made to the three companies through 60 cheques.

A total of $86,319.04 was paid to Ontime Stationery Supplies and Shavel Stationery Supplies, while a sum of $276,625.33 was paid to Phoenix Hardware.

He stated that these payments were made but PWD did not receive any supplies from the stated companies.