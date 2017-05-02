DPP releases statistics

/ Front page / News

EIGHT victims of serious sexual offences last month were under the age of 18 years.

This is according to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who yesterday released statistics on sexual offences for the month of April.

The ODPP said they recorded a serious offence where the accused person was a 65-year-old grandfather and the victim was his four-year-old granddaughter. Another sexual offence involved a 66-year-old uncle and his eight-year-old niece.

There was also one sexual offence involving a 32-year-old accused person and a 15-year-old boy. The office stated there were seven incidents where the victims were related to the accused persons.

There were 24 rape cases, four sexual assault cases and one defilement case.

Thirteen people were charged in 32 separate incidents. There were 13 victims of the 32 separate incidents. One rape and indecent assault case was withdrawn after discontinuance was filed, as the victim had conspired with others to make a false statement.