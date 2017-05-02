/ Front page / News

THE Methodist Church believes it subcommittee members were under pressure to submit its proposed village bylaw submissions to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs before the end of April.

The church's communication secretary Reverend James Bhagwan said it was this pressure that caused the subcommittee to go beyond its terms of reference in the points it made.

He said the subcommittee, which did not consist of the full committee members, assumed the submission deadline was the end of April.

The subcommittee's submission highlighted the church was of the view that Government must remove all 17 decrees it had enacted, to make Fiji a Christian state and to extend the deadline timeline to review the proposed bylaw as well as to review the 2013 Constitution to reflect the common will of the people.

The subcommittee further submitted that it did not want Fiji to become a part of the category of the demised indigenous populations of the world.

"There was a breach and we will have to discuss this during the next subcommittee meeting. The breach is in the sense that the process broke down and we have to find out how it happened and why it happened," Mr Bhagwan said.

"We understand that the members were under pressure to get the submission in before the end of the month, they thought that the deadline was at the end of the month. This could have led to the breakdown in processes."

In an earlier statement, the church had stated it ascertained that the team that prepared the submission did not include the full subcommittee members, which would not have agreed to the version of the submissions which was sent out.

The statement read that senior members of the church were not at the meeting and not consulted on the final draft.

"We usually have our subcommittee meetings on the last Friday of every month. So this month's meeting we will have to discuss the breaches and also speak with the members," he said.