Pray for poll, church urges

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

THE Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has called on its members around the country to be prayerful about the 2018 General Election.

In an interview, church general secretary Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa said the church was encouraging its members to elect the best government.

"It is very important for them (church members) to elect the best government, that is what we are encouraging them," Mr Vakadewavosa said. He said the church had been voicing to the congregation every Sunday the need for its members to take responsibility of being part of the election.

"We have been voicing that in our church program every Sunday.

"We are telling our members that election is their responsibility and they have the freedom to elect what government they want to lead them."

Mr Vakadewavosa said the election was an important responsibility, which its members should handle wisely. "It's a very important responsibility, they must handle it wisely, be prayerful about it so when it comes to the election, it must come from good thinking and good scrutinisation."

The general secretary has also made it clear that the church was politically neutral and did not support any political party.

"Many members of the Methodist Church are members of the FijiFirst party, National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party and SODELPA, so it's a neutral organisation."








