Artiste excited, thankful

+ Enlarge this image Honey Hasan (left) and husband Didar Mamun with her albums during an interview in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MUSIC artiste Honey Hasan is looking forward to the 2017 Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night later this month.

Hasan, nominated in the Best Hindi Song category for the song Pukar, has been singing in the country for the past four years.

She said it was the first time she had been nominated by FPRA for the awards.

"I feel very excited about the nomination. I want to thank FPRA for recognising my talents and song. Now I am hoping to win the award and I leave it up to God to decide," Hasan said.

Hasan, who is originally from Bangladesh, said she once gave up singing because of the death of her father at an early age.

"I gave up singing after my father's death. It was my husband who picked me up and gave me inspiration to come back and sing," she said. "The artistes who I draw inspiration from include Bollywood singers Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman."

According to Hasan, artistes in the country could contribute significantly to the music industry.

"We can do a lot in the industry. There are still some gaps in the Fiji Hindi music industry and the onus is up to us to fill in these gaps," she said.

Hasan has released two Hindi singles titled Pukar and Intezar.

Hasan, who can sing classical, semi-classical and pop songs of Indian origin, said she needed the support of people so that she could reach out to them.

The 2017 FPRA Music Awards will be held on 13th May.