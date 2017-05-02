Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Artiste excited, thankful

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

MUSIC artiste Honey Hasan is looking forward to the 2017 Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night later this month.

Hasan, nominated in the Best Hindi Song category for the song Pukar, has been singing in the country for the past four years.

She said it was the first time she had been nominated by FPRA for the awards.

"I feel very excited about the nomination. I want to thank FPRA for recognising my talents and song. Now I am hoping to win the award and I leave it up to God to decide," Hasan said.

Hasan, who is originally from Bangladesh, said she once gave up singing because of the death of her father at an early age.

"I gave up singing after my father's death. It was my husband who picked me up and gave me inspiration to come back and sing," she said. "The artistes who I draw inspiration from include Bollywood singers Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman."

According to Hasan, artistes in the country could contribute significantly to the music industry.

"We can do a lot in the industry. There are still some gaps in the Fiji Hindi music industry and the onus is up to us to fill in these gaps," she said.

Hasan has released two Hindi singles titled Pukar and Intezar.

Hasan, who can sing classical, semi-classical and pop songs of Indian origin, said she needed the support of people so that she could reach out to them.

The 2017 FPRA Music Awards will be held on 13th May.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst
  2. Chests remain under water
  3. Have a say
  4. Pageant battle kicks off
  5. Not a matter of faith
  6. Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage
  7. University sees significant enrolment increase
  8. Reddy: Loss of intangible cultural heritage 'a grave concern'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Rising dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)