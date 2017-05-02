Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Mosquito eradication campaigns

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

SOME municipal councils in the Western Division have confirmed that mosquito spraying was yet to start, although all reported that a clean-up campaign had begun.

The Ministry of Health had an announcement as early as the first week of March that dengue fever cases continued to rise.

According to a ministry press conference yesterday, 85 per cent of those affected were from the Western and Central divisions.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said the council had just completed a round of cleaning involving all ratepayers in the city.

"We just collected all of the rubbish cleared out by our ratepayers," he said.

"We covered the whole city within the council's boundaries but we haven't started with any spraying campaigns.

"The council is waiting for instructions from the ministry (of Health)."

Ba Town Council CEO Dip Narayan also confirmed the completion of the town's clean-up campaign.

"We were supposed to start our spraying campaign today (yesterday) but the weather was not favourable," he said.

"Our staff will wait until the weather clears then we will carry out our spraying campaigns."

Meanwhile, the Tavua Town Council says it carried out a total of three spraying campaigns within the town's boundaries.

"We covered the whole town area, all of our residential areas and went one mile further outside of the council's boundaries," said council CEO Vinesh Naidu.

"Because we are a small town, it's easier for us to cover and respond to things like cleaning and spraying campaigns when the need arises."

Rakiraki Town Council's Rakesh Chandra said about 75 per cent of their spraying campaign had been completed.








