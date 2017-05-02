Scouts to help the poor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants show their peace sign during the MOP national workshop at Trans International Hotel in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Fiji Scouts Association has taken a lead role in a worldwide initiative that encourages community work and outreach programs to help the underprivileged.

Members of the association from 25 districts in the country gathered in Nadi yesterday for the inaugural Messenger of Peace (MOP) national workshop.

A worldwide movement started by two royalties from Sweden and Arabia, the Messenger of Peace project enabled Scouts across the globe to engage in any type of peace building programs.

MOP national co-ordinator Kailash Pillay said the program had been a success in Fiji.

"All of the Scouts involved in the MOP project are encouraged to register their work and their community outreaches and I'm very pleased to say that Fiji is ranked in the top five countries in the Asia Pacific region for their work in our communities especially after Tropical Cyclone Winston," he said.

"The project is all about spreading peace in community work and how you present yourself to the people you are helping.

"Sometimes it's not about the amount of help you give by the way you offer a hand to someone in need."

He said Scout members, religious leaders and Government officials were part of the national workshop in Nadi.

"We have about 25 participants from all over Fiji who want to learn more about the program and we teach them how the program works and how best they could carry out their outreaches under MOP.

"Fiji has been so successful that we got funding from the World Scouts Organisation to organise this workshop.

"I believe that if we carry on the good work that are we are doing and encourage more people to be ambassadors of peace then we can see this program grow."

The workshop ends on May 5 at the Trans International Hotel in Nadi.