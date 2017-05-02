Landslip raises concern

/ Front page / News

CONTINUOUS and persistent landslip along a creek near Seniyaya settlement, at Lovu seaside, Lautoka, has residents concerned for their safety.

Shivan Raju, 39, said a road that serviced the area — and ran parallel to the creek — was becoming narrower day by day.

"We lodged a complaint last year in March but we haven't received any feedback," he said.

"Drivers have to be extra careful when they travel on this road to avoid their vehicles falling into the creek."

The settlement is home to about 70 households.

"Our request is if the rural advisory council can look into the matter and solve it before the issue escalates to become a bigger problem.

"During periods of wet weather, the creek banks consistently wash out into the river and most are wary their homes could also be in danger."

Rural Advisory Council chairman Faiz Ali said they had noted the concerns of the people and would work on addressing them.

"Right now I am liaising with Fiji Roads Authority on how we can solve this," he said.

"The other issue here is that the homes are built so close to the creek so it sort of puts us in a dilemma as well because if work needs to be done then we will have to consider their safety first.

"We've noted their concerns and can assure that we will look into the matter."