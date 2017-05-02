Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

University sees significant enrolment increase

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific's Lautoka campus has experienced an exponential growth in enrolment over the past five years.

According to the institution's Pacific Technical and Further Education (TAFE) director Hasmukh Lal, the university has two separate buildings in Lautoka City to cater for the growing number of students and programs.

"With the rapid growth of this campus, Pacific TAFE courses will now be offered from Vitogo Pde and we will be separate entities because of the space limitations," he said.

"Pacific TAFE courses will be taken up in our building along Vitogo Pde but the students will continue to use central services in our main campus.

"This is to curb the increasing growth of students here in Lautoka."

He said the situation was similar in Labasa.

"We have taken two separate buildings just to cater for the increasing growth of Pacific TAFE program students in the North.

"From this we can see that we are not dictating the market. The market is dictating us in terms of accommodating students.

"I also think it's the quality of the programs that is offered. In terms of international accreditation, Pacific TAFE received a game changing performance.

"It received more accreditation than the three faculties within USP last year."

He said USP graduates had qualifications that would be recognised in 12 different countries.








