Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage

UNFORSEEN delays in arrival of stock from overseas and unpredictable disease outbreaks have been identified as reasons behind temporary medicine shortage in the country.

Responding to concerns raised to this newspaper from the public regarding medicine shortage at Labasa Hospital, the ministry also said disease outbreaks caused variation in demand for certain medications.

"When a shortage arises it is often possible for the doctor to prescribe another medicine which is equally effective," the statement said.

"In some cases patients may need to wait to obtain additional supplies of a medicine that they take regularly; or they may need to obtain the medicine from a private pharmacy.

"If the medicine is one of the 142 commonly-prescribed products on the Government's Free Medicines List, and the patient is eligible, it will be supplied free of charge by the private pharmacy."

The statement also said the ministry had developed an Essential Medicines List identifying 493 medicines which could be used to treat the major diseases found in Fiji.

Speaking in Parliament last Tuesday, Health Minister Rosy Akbar said challenges related to stock-outs could not be resolved overnight adding it would be a problem for the country's health system for years to come.

Earlier patients at the Labasa Hospital had approached this newspaper raising their concern on the shortage of medicine, with many claiming that most patients were administered with paracetamol; amoxicillin and penicillin only even for serious sicknesses.

Labasa resident Balgovind Deo said it was almost a joke that patients could now guess the medications they would be administered with.

Parent Mereani Tabua said they even had to buy cough mixture for children from private pharmacies, a practice that was not required in the past.