Reddy: Loss of intangible cultural heritage 'a grave concern'

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

WHILE children around the country are enjoying their school break, a group of youngsters in Labasa are spending their holidays learning about their culture.

In a workshop organised by the Ministry of Education and the Labasa Multi-cultural Centre, participants are learning about mat weaving and traditional Indian dances and cooking.

Officiating at the workshop yesterday, Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said the slow disappearance of intangible cultural heritage in this age was of grave concern.

"A United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation report on intangible cultural heritage projects stated that the art, oral traditions, cultural and historical proponents of constructing traditional houses by indigenous people of Fiji are gradually disappearing," he said.

"The protocols associated with births and deaths, among Indians have changed radically as there are less people with full knowledge of the exact procedures practised by the ancestors.

"The oral tradition that was so intact in our largely communal societies has started to disappear due to globalisation and modernisation."

Dr Reddy said traditional dances, songs and functions were rarely showcased nowadays.

"The most vital importance of intangible cultural heritage and why it should be protected is because we need to protect the past for the future.

"We need to keep our rich traditions and cultural aspects alive in our communities so that the future generation can understand them in their original forms and pass them on because individuals can associate their identity through intangible cultural heritage.

"Protecting and knowledge of intangible cultural heritage is important in this era as 'culture tourism' is one of the fasted growing industries in this era," Dr Reddy said.








