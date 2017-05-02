Fiji Time: 11:38 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Heads told of grant uses

THE Education Ministry has spent $124.3 million over the past two years in grants for primary and secondary schools in Fiji.

Officiating at the Macuata School Management workshop in Labasa yesterday, the ministry's director secondary education Timoci Bure told school managers that with all this funding they needed to ensure transparency and accountability of the grants.

Mr Bure said since compulsory education had been instituted in Fiji, the ministry had put in place strategies and initiatives to ensure all school-aged children accessed education.

"The curriculum and school programs have also been formulated to guarantee relevancy and that students stay in school until the end of Year 12," he said.

"Of course some will fall by the wayside, either through choice or factors beyond our control and for that reason Government established Technical College of Fiji campuses to offer trade and skill courses.

"At the end of this program those students would have achieved their respective stage 1 and 2 certificates," Mr Bure said.

"This workshop will clarify and enlighten your functions in ensuring your co-operation so that schools can continue to support and sustain the educational, social and emotional needs of students. It will also clarify on your roles in ensuring that there is a continuous and effective partnership and strong governance at the school level."

Mr Bure said with these efforts in place for the renewed vigour of the education system, the Government also provided a considerable amount of funding.








