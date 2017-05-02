Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a regular contributor.

On Sunday when the boxing started I was yelling and cheering for Anthony Joshua.

One person watching the fight with us was also cheering.

She said, "Who is who?"

I said, "That's Wladimir Klitschko and the other guy is Anthony Joshua."

"Who is Anthony Joshua?" the person asked.

As the fight got intense and Joshua hit the deck, I screamed, "Stand up boy".

That person was cheering also.

And then Klitschko was hit and staggered, and I yelled, "Go Joshua, finish him."

My mate egged Joshua on.

Then another person said, "Who are we cheering for?"

All I could mutter was, "Isa."

The biggest boxing meet in so many years and some people don't know what's happening.








