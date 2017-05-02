FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a regular contributor.
On Sunday when the boxing started I was yelling and cheering for Anthony Joshua.
One person watching the fight with us was also cheering.
She said, "Who is who?"
I said, "That's Wladimir Klitschko and the other guy is Anthony Joshua."
"Who is Anthony Joshua?" the person asked.
As the fight got intense and Joshua hit the deck, I screamed, "Stand up boy".
That person was cheering also.
And then Klitschko was hit and staggered, and I yelled, "Go Joshua, finish him."
My mate egged Joshua on.
Then another person said, "Who are we cheering for?"
All I could mutter was, "Isa."
The biggest boxing meet in so many years and some people don't know what's happening.