Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Not a matter of faith

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

FAITH-based school managements having special preferences for their teachers should privatise their schools, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made the comment during the School Managers Workshop in the North yesterday.

He was responding to a request from Holy Family secondary and primary school manager Paul Tierney for the recruitment of Catholic teachers in Catholic schools for reasons of faith.

Mr Tierney was speaking during a talanoa session chaired by Dr Reddy in Labasa yesterday.

Dr Reddy said schools with special preferences should be privatised so that managements and religious bodies take over teaching expenses for the schools

"Once you privatise your schools you can appoint your teachers, you pay their salary, you look after the school and we will not interfere with you on whom you appoint or who is your teacher," Dr Reddy said.

"That not only applies to you but also applies to Sanatan, Islam, Seventh-day Adventist or Methodist schools."

Mr Tierney told Dr Reddy he understood there was a memorandum of understanding between the director of Catholic Education and the ministry, particularly with the appointment of principals or head teachers in Catholic schools.

"First of all the MOU is not binding not like the memorandum of agreement (MOA) and secondly the MOU was signed sometime back and does not have indefinite life," Dr Reddy said.

"We have been very open in terms of appointing teachers to schools of a particular faith whether it is Hindu, Islam, Catholic, Methodist or SDA schools, if the head teacher or principle is the best on merit."

Dr Reddy said the ministry could not refuse to appoint someone to a particular position because of their faith, race or gender.

"That is Government's job. We advertise saying open recruitment merit system, equal opportunity to get employment and it does not say for a particular post that only Christians can apply or only Catholics can apply," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst
  2. Chests remain under water
  3. Have a say
  4. Pageant battle kicks off
  5. Not a matter of faith
  6. Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage
  7. University sees significant enrolment increase
  8. Reddy: Loss of intangible cultural heritage 'a grave concern'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Rising dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)