Fiji Time: 11:37 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chests remain under water

Tevita Vuibau
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

POLICE have confirmed that chests found off the coast of Dawasamu have not been brought to the surface.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said police operations in the area were continuing.

The chests, which were found by police two weeks ago, have been the subject of much speculation.

In earlier interviews, villagers in the area said they had first seen the chests in 2010, with one of them lying at a depth of 28 metres.

Silana Village headman Meli Rabele had earlier said the chests were discovered many years ago by divers fishing for sucuwalu (beche-de-mer), but police officers showed up two weeks ago asking for permission to dive for the chests.

However, the exact number of chests found and their contents still remain unclear, although some say three while others say four have been seen.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66200.6430
JPY 54.736851.7368
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.44380.4318
NZD 0.70700.6740
AUD 0.64620.6212
USD 0.48600.4690

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 2nd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. SPEAKER: No links to FijiFirst
  2. Chests remain under water
  3. Have a say
  4. Pageant battle kicks off
  5. Not a matter of faith
  6. Outbreaks, delays blamed for shortage
  7. University sees significant enrolment increase
  8. Reddy: Loss of intangible cultural heritage 'a grave concern'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Rising dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  5. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)
  6. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. The Jedi warrior Monday (01 May)
  9. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves Monday (01 May)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)