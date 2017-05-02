Chests remain under water

/ Front page / News

POLICE have confirmed that chests found off the coast of Dawasamu have not been brought to the surface.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said police operations in the area were continuing.

The chests, which were found by police two weeks ago, have been the subject of much speculation.

In earlier interviews, villagers in the area said they had first seen the chests in 2010, with one of them lying at a depth of 28 metres.

Silana Village headman Meli Rabele had earlier said the chests were discovered many years ago by divers fishing for sucuwalu (beche-de-mer), but police officers showed up two weeks ago asking for permission to dive for the chests.

However, the exact number of chests found and their contents still remain unclear, although some say three while others say four have been seen.