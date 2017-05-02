Rising dengue cases

/ Front page / News

THE Health Ministry is concerned about the rising incidences of dengue fever recorded in Fiji.

National adviser communicable diseases Dr Mike Kama says the ministry was now pleading with members of the public to clean up their surrounding environment and to destroy all possible mosquito breeding sites.

"The ministry has been conducting spraying from January this year but that is not a fundamental or basic way to prevent mosquitoes because we need to clean up to get rid of the larvae," Dr Kama said.

Of the 4646 laboratory tests of dengue fever suspected cases conducted from January 1 to April 22, the Health Ministry says Fiji has now reached outbreak levels. Fiji recorded 913 laboratory confirmed positive cases of dengue fever from January 1 to April 22.

Dr Kama said more than 85 per cent of the cases were from the Western and Central divisions.