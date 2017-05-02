Fiji Time: 11:38 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Pageant battle kicks off

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, May 02, 2017

THE battle for the next Miss World Fiji has begun.

And the 15 contestants vying for the much coveted crown kick-start their official challenge this weekend.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the girls would head down to South Sea Island in the Mamanuca Group with South Sea Cruises for their official tourism excursion. Mr Blake said the excursion was to showcase the best of what Fiji had to offer in terms of tourist attractions as the pageant had a huge international following.

