Pageant battle kicks off

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji contestant Jane Prasad during a bilibili shoot at Nasautoka in Wainibuka. Picture: Niyaaz Dean

THE battle for the next Miss World Fiji has begun.

And the 15 contestants vying for the much coveted crown kick-start their official challenge this weekend.

Pageant director Andhy Blake said the girls would head down to South Sea Island in the Mamanuca Group with South Sea Cruises for their official tourism excursion. Mr Blake said the excursion was to showcase the best of what Fiji had to offer in terms of tourist attractions as the pageant had a huge international following.

"Every year, our contestants visit a tourism attraction and this year we have three excursions lined up," he said.