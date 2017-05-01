Trust in parliament necessary: CPA

Update: 9:09PM
Democracy will flourish when there is trust between Parliament, parliamentarians and citizen.
This was a message left by the Secretary-General of the
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Akbar Khan who visited the Fijian
Parliament on the weekend.
Mr Khan who met with Speaker of the House, Dr Jiko Luveni on
Sunday was reportedly delighted to hear of parliamentary outreach
programs.
According to a statement from the Fijian Parliament office,
Mr Akbar was shown initiatives designed to engage Fijian citizens. He was also
shown progress reports of projects funded by the CPA.
"I�m really delighted to have come here and hear some
excellent initiatives which are being run by the Fijian parliament and I
encourage this to continue," Mr Khan is reported to have told Parliamentary
staff.
"I�m confident under the leadership of the Honorable
Speaker and with her parliamentarians, are making enormous contributions
towards democracy here in Fiji."