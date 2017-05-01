Fiji Time: 12:22 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Trust in parliament necessary: CPA

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 9:09PM Democracy will flourish when there is trust between Parliament, parliamentarians and citizen.

This was a message left by the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Akbar Khan who visited the Fijian Parliament on the weekend.

Mr Khan who met with Speaker of the House, Dr Jiko Luveni on Sunday was reportedly delighted to hear of parliamentary outreach programs.

According to a statement from the Fijian Parliament office, Mr Akbar was shown initiatives designed to engage Fijian citizens. He was also shown progress reports of projects funded by the CPA.

"I�m really delighted to have come here and hear some excellent initiatives which are being run by the Fijian parliament and I encourage this to continue," Mr Khan is reported to have told Parliamentary staff.

"I�m confident under the leadership of the Honorable Speaker and with her parliamentarians, are making enormous contributions towards democracy here in Fiji."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flotsam and Jetsam
  2. The Jedi warrior
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  5. NFP hits back at A-G
  6. SODELPA's vow
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. Jane about respect and tolerance
  9. A-G: Rule applies to all
  10. CJ: It's not about politics

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)