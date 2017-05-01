Fiji Time: 12:22 AM on Tuesday 2 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji begins Bua solar power project

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 8:45PM THE preparatory works are already in place for a solar power initiative for Coboi Primary School in Bua, Vanua Levu.

Executive Director of Finance at the University of Fiji (UniFiji) Ravineet Sami said the primary inspection at the site was done in April.

This is a project that is being funded by UniFiji.

He said a team comprising of himself, Sanjay Singh from Science Department, Emosi Fong from IT Services, Parnish and Kaushal from the facilities section visited Coboi Primary school on Tuesday April 25 to assess the Solar Power supply installation.

�The team has fully inspected the site and had a very prolific meeting with the school board and teachers. I have assured the school that this project will be completed in the next three weeks� time,� Mr Sami said.

�In addition to the Solar Power, the university will also be assisting the school with 5 sets of Computers, photocopier, solar bulbs, stationeries, books and sports equipment,� he said.

The total contribution of this project is estimated to be approximately $50,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flotsam and Jetsam
  2. The Jedi warrior
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  5. NFP hits back at A-G
  6. SODELPA's vow
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. Jane about respect and tolerance
  9. A-G: Rule applies to all
  10. CJ: It's not about politics

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam Monday (01 May)