UniFiji begins Bua solar power project

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:45PM THE preparatory works are already in place for a solar power initiative for Coboi Primary School in Bua, Vanua Levu.

Executive Director of Finance at the University of Fiji (UniFiji) Ravineet Sami said the primary inspection at the site was done in April.

This is a project that is being funded by UniFiji.

He said a team comprising of himself, Sanjay Singh from Science Department, Emosi Fong from IT Services, Parnish and Kaushal from the facilities section visited Coboi Primary school on Tuesday April 25 to assess the Solar Power supply installation.

�The team has fully inspected the site and had a very prolific meeting with the school board and teachers. I have assured the school that this project will be completed in the next three weeks� time,� Mr Sami said.

�In addition to the Solar Power, the university will also be assisting the school with 5 sets of Computers, photocopier, solar bulbs, stationeries, books and sports equipment,� he said.

The total contribution of this project is estimated to be approximately $50,000.