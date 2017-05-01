Call for more women tradies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa with the participants of the carpentry training. Picture: Supplied

Update: 8:42PM ONLY approximately 30 per cent of those who graduate with trade skills from vocational institutes around the country are women.

According to the Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa, most of those vocational graduates tend to get certified in skills traditionally regarded as the domain of women.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nailuva Youth Carpentry Training program on the weekend, Ms Vuniwaqa said the inclusion of 10 women in the project was therefore something to celebrate.

"I wish to begin by thanking the Ministry of Youth and Sports for organizing this training program and strategically choosing Ra, which was the one of the worst affected areas during Tropical Cyclone Winston to implement the program in," the minister said.

"I must also thank them for engaging women in this training, especially because carpentry is too often seen as a �man�s job�. In a world where women are business owners, engineers, police officers, educators, astronauts, military officers, truck drivers, air force pilots and farmers, we rarely hear of a woman who is a carpenter."

Ms Vuniwaqa encouraged all the participations of the course and reminded them that trade skills certification can get them employment in one of the "most versatile occupational sectors that you can enter."

"It doesn't just touch most aspects of construction; it also touches many aspects of our lives that we might not think about as much. You have been taught a lifelong skill."

65 youths graduated with certificates accredited to the Technical College of Fiji.

"You are actually contributing and enhancing my Ministry�s aim of attaining our national goal towards gender equality and the empowerment of women. I urge you to go out there and make use of the skills you have been taught."

