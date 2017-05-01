Almost $11m to cane belt

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:39PM THE Fiji Development Bank (FDB) has to date provided financing of $10.78m across the cane belt areas.

A statement by the bank reports this includes twenty cooperatives and eight individuals and partners enjoying the service of cane harvesters since 2014.

In support of the Government�s commitment to reviving the sugar industry through strategic and on-going reforms, the FDB provides financing for machinery purchase.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Nafitalai Cakacaka said "Mechanical cane harvesters are the innovative technological intervention that was warranted by the industry in response to shortages in labour during harvesting seasons, which in turn affected transportation and consistent supply of cane to mills."

He said that the FDB has seen an increase in the demand for loans for mechanical cane harvesters, mostly by cane cooperatives in the last three years.

Thirty cane harvesters have so far been financed and imported through FDB finances.