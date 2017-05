/ Front page / News

Update: 7:20PM THE 56-year-old man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner has been further remanded in custody.

Timoci Lolohea who is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo today.

The State today sought 10 days to file for information and disclosures on the case.

The case has been adjourned to May 19 for mention.