Handbook to clarify education grants

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 7:20PM THE newly launched 2017 School Management Handbook is expected to clear issues that arise out of the misconception by school managers regarding use of education grants.

Speaking at the Macuata School Managers workshop in Labasa today Ministry of Education director secondary Timoci Bure said the handbook would allow all education stakeholders to work in unity and achieve the desired outcome for the education sector.
"The handbook will provide stakeholders, especially those bestowed with the responsibilities of managing schools, the much needed information that will lead to the efficient and effective management of schools."
