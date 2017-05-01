Shop in reliable stores

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:19PM SHOP only in those stores which offer reliable after sales service, is the latest advice issued by the Consumer Council of Fiji.

The advisory follows a series of complaints from consumers dissatisfied with after sales service offered by some stores for the purchase of electrical goods.

"There are businesses that are not customer oriented in the sense that they are not satisfying the customer by meeting their needs through effective after sales service," council chief executive officer Premila Kumar said.

However Ms Kumar said there were also many consumers who did not understand the importance of after sales service.

"Complaints related to electronic goods tops the list of complaints received by the Council. Unfortunately most complaints are centered on the after sales service."

The council said there were complaints from consumers who had waited for up to two years for their goods taken for repairs to be returned.

In some cases, the council said stores would hold onto goods until after the warranty period had lapsed only to end up not repairing or replacing the item.

"All this while the consumers continue to make their monthly repayments with the fear of having their accounts going into arrears and ultimately resulting in repossession," Mrs Kumar said.

Of additional concern to the council is the trend that some repair cost became uneconomical for consumers because the replacement parts are either not available or have had become obsolete.

"Such goods need not be sold in the market in the first place. As a consumer, once you buy a product under warranty, you expect it to get repaired should there be a fault."

The council continues to warn consumers to only shop in stores which offer good after sales service and to evaluate a product/service on whether they will be able to get �after sales service� for it.

There was no information offered by the council on what forms of redress consumers have access to when they are unable to get after sales service on a good/service they have bought.

Efforts to get a comment to this effect were not successful when this story was posted online.