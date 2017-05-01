Public consultations on Sugar, Rotuma Bills

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:16PM TWO Parliamentary Standing Committees will meet the public in the west and in Rotuma to hold consultations on the Sugar and Rotuma Bills.

In a media statement this afternoon, the Fijian Parliament office said the committees were the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Assistant Minister for LocalGovernment, Housing and Environment, Lorna Eden and the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, chaired by the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay.

The Economic Affairs public consultations will hear submissions from the public on Bill 19 - Reform of Sugar Cane Industry Bill 2016 and Bill 20 - A Bill for an Act to amend the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Act (Cap. 207).

The Social Affairs consultation will begin public consultations on the two Rotuma Bills (Bills 6 and 7 of 2015).

Below are specific sitting times of each standing committee:

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs:

Tuesday May 2

Tuva Primary School, Sigatoka 9.30am

Korovuto College, Nadi 2.30pm.

Wednesday May 3

Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall, Lautoka 9.30am



Thursday May 4

Veisaru Primary School, Ba 9.30am.

Friday May 5

Balata College, Tavua 9.30am

Ellington Primary School, Rakiraki 2.30pm.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs

Wednesday May 3

Oinafa village

Thursday May 4

Itutiu Hall

Friday May 5

Pepejei Hall

Copies of the Bills are available at http://www.parliament.gov.fj/Parliament-Business/Bills/

In depth coverage of the public consultations will be available daily in The Fiji Times newspaper.