Public consultations on Sugar, Rotuma Bills

Update: 7:16PM TWO Parliamentary Standing Committees will meet the public in the west and in Rotuma to hold consultations on the Sugar and Rotuma Bills.
In a media statement this afternoon, the Fijian Parliament
office said the committees were the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chaired
by the Assistant Minister for LocalGovernment, Housing and Environment, Lorna
Eden and the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, chaired by the Assistant
Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay.
The Economic Affairs public consultations will hear
submissions from the public on Bill 19 - Reform of Sugar Cane Industry Bill
2016 and Bill 20 - A Bill for an Act to amend the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Act
(Cap. 207).
The Social Affairs consultation will begin public
consultations on the two Rotuma Bills (Bills 6 and 7 of 2015).
Below are specific sitting times of each standing committee:
Standing Committee on
Economic Affairs:
Tuesday May 2
Tuva Primary School, Sigatoka 9.30am
Korovuto College, Nadi 2.30pm.
Wednesday May 3
Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall, Lautoka 9.30am
Thursday May 4
Veisaru Primary School, Ba 9.30am.
Friday May 5
Balata College, Tavua 9.30am
Ellington Primary School, Rakiraki 2.30pm.
Standing Committee on
Social Affairs
Wednesday May 3
Oinafa village
Thursday May 4
Itutiu Hall
Friday May 5
Pepejei Hall
Copies of the Bills are available at http://www.parliament.gov.fj/Parliament-Business/Bills/
In depth coverage of the public consultations will be available daily in The Fiji Times newspaper.