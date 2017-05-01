Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Monday 1 May

Ministry chooses three demo schools for USP

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 6:19PM THREE schools close to the University of the South Pacific are now officially demonstration schools for student teachers of the university.

In a press statement released last week, the USP�s School of Education (SOED) announced that permanent secretary of the education ministry, Ioane Tiko had personally delivered word of the decision to the university.
The three Demonstration Schools announced are John Wesley Primary School and John Wesley College located in Raiwaqa and Hilton Special School in Toorak.
�Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage and Arts, met with Professor Govinda Lingam, Head of the SOED and his staff on 26 April 2017 to announce the approval of the new initiative in the preparation of teachers,� the USP said.
 �By having such schools, student teachers can have ongoing exposure and experience to teachers� world of work and be better prepared for work when they join the teaching profession.�
The SOED will use the schools in its practical preparation of teachers studying at the USP.
�Certainly all schools in Fiji and in the wider region are used by the SOED in its practicum programmes, however, the Demonstration School initiative formalises an agreement in partnership to place students in these schools for purposes ranging from: observation visits by students; opportunities for micro-teaching; short term practicum placements; as well as serve as sites for educational research by staff and postgraduate students of the School of Education,� said Professor Lingam.
�The SOED is thankful to the Permanent Secretary for allowing us to use the three schools as Demonstration Schools and also for his continued support to the SOED in its effort to improve teacher quality in the region," said Professor Lingam.








