PIDF launches Tuvalua board in Suva

Update: 6:03PM IN a bid to develop Pacific Island countries, the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF)launched the Tuvalu National Sustainable Development Board (NSDB) in Suva earlier this afternoon.

According to PIDF Secretary Fran�ois Martel, the board will ensure that there is coherence of policy between the needs at the national level and the policy formulation and related action at the regional level for countries.

Tuvalu Prime Minister, Enele Sopoaga said there was still some work to be done to fully implement the board and thanked the support shown by PIDF and Fiji.



