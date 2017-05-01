Hassan has awards hope

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:02PM HONEY Hasan is keeping her fingers crossed this year to win the Best Hindi Song category at the year's Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night later in the month.

Ms Hasan, who has been singing in Fiji for the last four years, has her song "Pukar" nominated in the Best Hindi Song category.

In an interview with Fiji Times, Ms Hasan said artists in the country could contribute significantly to the music industry in the country.

Ms Hasan, who can sing classical, semi-classical, pop songs of Indian origin, said she needed support of people so that she could reach out to them

Until now, Ms Hasan has released two Hindi singles titled "Pukar" and "Intezar".