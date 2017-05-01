Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Monday 1 May

Hassan has awards hope

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 6:02PM HONEY Hasan is keeping her fingers crossed this year to win the Best Hindi Song category at the year's Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night later in the month.

Ms Hasan, who has been singing in Fiji for the last four years, has her song "Pukar"   nominated  in the Best Hindi Song category.
In an interview with Fiji Times, Ms Hasan said artists in the country could contribute significantly to the music industry in the country.
Ms Hasan, who can sing classical, semi-classical, pop songs of Indian origin, said she needed support of people so that she could reach out to them
Until now, Ms Hasan has released two Hindi singles titled "Pukar" and "Intezar".








