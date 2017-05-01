Last man standing wins car

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:02PM A COMPETITION which requires 33 participants to outlast each other at keeping their hand on a car is ongoing in Suva today.

The 2Day FM 'Last man Standing' competition which began mid-morning has just given its participants its first fifteen minutes break in four hours.

Supported by the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the competition drew a large crowd with friends and family of the participants lining up to motivate them in their quest to win a brand new Hyundai Elantra LX worth $59,000.

FBC chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they were overwhelmed at the response from the public and confirmed the company has plans to host similar competitions like this in the future.

The last contestant still standing with his/her hand on the car takes it home.



