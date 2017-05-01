Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP to remove bodyguards

MERE NALEBA
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 6:02PM IF the National Federation Party wins the 2018 General Elections, it would do away with the current practice of bodyguards driving around in motorcades for Members of Parliament.

Professor Prasad made the comments while commenting on repealing the Parliamentary Powers and Priviledges Bill 28.
Professor Prasad said Clause 24 of the Bill limits people from criticising members of Parliament and if they do Government can put them behind bars or impose fines on them.
"The FijiFirst Government has become arrogant and out of touch. Its Ministers are surrounded by bodyguards and drive around in motorcades (and NFP will ban those too)," Professor Prasad said.
"Now FijiFirst is so scared of criticism that it would put people in jail and fine them up to $100,000 if they spoke against Parliamentarians."
"Politicians who cannot accept criticism should leave Parliament - or the voters should throw them out."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Flotsam and Jetsam
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  5. NFP hits back at A-G
  6. SODELPA's vow
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. A-G: Rule applies to all
  10. Police wait for report

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)