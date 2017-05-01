NFP to remove bodyguards

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:02PM IF the National Federation Party wins the 2018 General Elections, it would do away with the current practice of bodyguards driving around in motorcades for Members of Parliament.

Professor Prasad made the comments while commenting on repealing the Parliamentary Powers and Priviledges Bill 28.

Professor Prasad said Clause 24 of the Bill limits people from criticising members of Parliament and if they do Government can put them behind bars or impose fines on them.

"The FijiFirst Government has become arrogant and out of touch. Its Ministers are surrounded by bodyguards and drive around in motorcades (and NFP will ban those too)," Professor Prasad said.

"Now FijiFirst is so scared of criticism that it would put people in jail and fine them up to $100,000 if they spoke against Parliamentarians."

"Politicians who cannot accept criticism should leave Parliament - or the voters should throw them out."