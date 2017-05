/ Front page / News

Update: 6:01PM KNOWLEDGE on intangible culture needs to be made known to young people says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking during the opening of the Intangible Cultural Heritage workshop in Labasa yesterday Dr Reddy said this would ensure that young people respected their culture and accepted it�s values in their lives.

"Therefore in this era it is mandatory to raise awareness on the issue at the local, national and international levels," he said.