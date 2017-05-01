Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Monday 1 May

Verdict on PWD six today

LITIA CAVA
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 6:01PM THE four assessors in the trial of six former Public Works Department (PWD) employees and a businessman will deliver their verdict later this afternoon.

The former employees of the PWD are Ana Laqere, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Lagai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki.
It is alleged that the six in abuse of their office caused a loss to the PWD of a sum of $362,944.37 in 2010.
The former employees did arbitrary acts in for the purpose of gain in facilitating the processing of false payments to be made to three companies namely, Ontime Stationery Supplies, Shavel Stationery Supplies and Poenix Hardware Engineering and Supplies Ltd which was owed by Shalveen Narayan, who is the seventh accused in this case.
Justice Rajasinghe said that the trial which  lasted two months saw prosecution produce 17 witnesses, and tendered 103 documents while defence produced three accused persons as witness.








