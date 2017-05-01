Lautoka TAFE launches new programs

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:34PM THE University of the South Pacific's Pacific Technical and Further Education (TAFE) has launched two new programs at its Lautoka Campus.

The programs are the Cohort Based Professional Diploma in Business Management and the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care.

Pacific TAFE director Hasmukh Lal said the programs would be recognised in 12 different countries across the region and Australia.

"USP is a university owned by 12 countries and every program instituted by the USP council will be automatically implemented in the 12 regional countries that make up USP," he said.

He said courses under the two programs would start in semester two.