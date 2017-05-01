Yee and Wu for world challenge

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:24PM TWO Fijian table tennis players Grace Yee and Vicky Wu have been chosen to represent the Oceania in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cadet Challenge in October.

The tournament is expected to be held from October 21 to October 29 at the Vodafone Arena, Laucala Bay, Suva

This was confirmed by Fiji Table Tennis Association (FTTA) president Anthony Ho during an interview yesterday.

According to Ho, FTTA have already begun with their preparation for the ITTF World Cadet Challenge.

He said they have not selected the Fiji team that would be playing in competition.

But he said, 14-year-old Yee would be representing the Oceania team in the girl's team while 12-year-old Wu will be in the boys' team.