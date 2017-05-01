Fiji Time: 7:07 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yee and Wu for world challenge

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 4:24PM TWO Fijian table tennis players Grace Yee and Vicky Wu have been chosen to represent the Oceania in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cadet Challenge in October.

The tournament is expected to be held from October 21 to October 29 at the Vodafone Arena, Laucala Bay, Suva
This was confirmed by Fiji Table Tennis Association (FTTA) president Anthony Ho during an interview yesterday.
According to Ho, FTTA have already begun with their preparation for the ITTF World Cadet Challenge.
He said they have not selected the Fiji team that would be playing in competition.
But he said, 14-year-old Yee would be representing the Oceania team in the girl's team while 12-year-old Wu will be in the boys' team.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Flotsam and Jetsam
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  5. NFP hits back at A-G
  6. SODELPA's vow
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. A-G: Rule applies to all
  10. Police wait for report

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)