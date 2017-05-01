Jane about respect and tolerance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bilibili princess ... Jane is a vasu of Nasautoka, Wainibuka where this photoshoot was conducted. Picture: NIYAAZ DEAN

Update: 4:21PM VEIROGOROGOCI, an itaukei cultural trait best described as 'dialogue and consultation' is one of the unique characteristics of Fiji which could be exported to the world's trouble spots.

Miss World Finalist, twenty four year old Jane Tipo Prasad said this was one of four things about Fiji she found most beautiful and wanted to share on the pageant platform.

"I joined Miss World because I thought it was a beautiful and wonderful start to showing people out there what Fiji can give to the world," Ms Prasad said.

"I believe our Fijian culture and land is fascinating. Fiji has a beautiful, rich culture that a lot of other races would find interesting our landscape is amazing."

Orginally from Vatukoula, Jane is of Indian descent on her paternal side and is a vasu of Nasautoka in Wainibuka. She is studying towards a Bachelor of Arts in Heath Science Psychology at Massey University in New Zealand.

Jane was educated at Adi Cakobau School before leaving to pursue further studies in Aotearoa. She has come back to Fiji especially to join the pageant.

"I grew up in Fiji and it has built me to be who I am and I just want to give back while showcasing Fiji to the world."

Standing just past standard runway model height, Jane enjoys swimming, hiking and dancing. In recent years though she has worked as a caregiver, a part time model and even as an extra on the popular TV show "Power Rangers."

"We all have unique experiences. Different stories to tell and listen to. We may even live in the same country but our experiences while similar are unique to ourselves and who we are at our core. I believe you should not be shy about sharing our unique experiences, perspectives and ideas. This is what I want to bring to the world. A voice that shares, encourages, uplifts and speaks out for others," Jane said.

The former ACS student hopes that the diversity in the final 15 girls competing to represent Fiji would itself be a source of inspiration to Fiji's young women.

"The other contestants and I have our own stories and ideas that we want to offer to the young women of Fiji. Young women could gain ideas and confidence in themselves after seeing where some of us have come from and what little we've had to try and make the most of what life has to offer."

While the Wainibuka lass is happy to promote that Fiji has beautiful beaches which can compete amongst the best in the world, she says if she was Miss World Fiji she would promote cultural traits.

"In today's climate on the global stage, every new piece is about war, terror attacks and there is a lot of fear mongering and intolerance," Ms Prasad said.

"I would like to share a little bit of that Fijian culture of respect, hospitality, tolerance and veirogorogoci can go a long way."

"Fiji is beautiful! Yes! But it's the people that make it even more beautiful. Different races living together in harmony."