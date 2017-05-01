National Volley championship this month

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:30PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation is planning to have its annual National Championship later this month.

FVF president Taitusi Naiduki said they are currently working on some of the technical and management aspects of the tournament before they could confirm a date.

He made this statement during an interview with this newspaper earlier today.

�The tournament is only for our affiliated associations like Lautoka, Suva, Nadi and Vatukouka,� Naiduki said.

He said they have around 21 associations so they would be expecting a total of 21 teams.