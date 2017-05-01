Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

PICs not well versed on SDGs

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 01, 2017

Update: 12:14PM MOST Pacific Island countries are aware of the United Nations plan of action for people, planet and prosperity but aren't well versed with how the efforts under the plan is being monitored or reported.

Commonly referred to as Agenda 2030, the plan is meant to be achieved through the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which has 169 targets.
In a press release following the end of the Pacific Islands Association of NGOs (PIANGO) Micronesian Subregional meeting in Hagatna, Guam, the organisation said there is a need for a more "systematic relationship with governments helps civil society to better promote accountability."
According to PIANGO, more than 30 civil society leaders from the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Northern Marianas, and Marshall Islands had gathered to discuss development issues.
"PIANGO executive director Emele Duituturaga who facilitated at the meeting said a lot of focus went into discussing the local level situation and the need to strengthen PIANGO national liaison units (NLUs)," the press statement said.
Duituturaga sthere was need for effective coordination so a systematic relationship with government could develop.
"She said that while most were aware of the Agenda 2030 or SDGs, most if not all were struggling with how it is reported and monitored," the press statement said.








