Justice Temo to rule on bail

Litia Cava
Monday, May 01, 2017

JUSTICE Salesi Temo will deliver his bail ruling on a teacher charged with four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault on May 12.

This was after the High Court heard that the accused has been in custody for the past 11 months. The alleged offences took place between January 1, 2010, and October 31, 2014, while the accused was teaching at a school in Nasinu. The alleged offences were committed against nine complainants.

Justice Temo informed the Prosecution last Friday that he does not wish to remand an accused person in custody because of the Court's busy schedule.

The accused was on bail when the case was initially called in the High Court but was later remanded after he failed to attend a court sitting as he had confusion with the court dates.

His lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh informed court that his client was remanded in custody only because of that reason and he was now seeking for bail.

Mr Ravindra- Singh also said his client did not breach the strict bail conditions which were laid out to him in court and that was to not interfere with any of the Prosecution witnesses.

Justice Temo then informed the defence to file a new bail application and to present it in the next sitting.

The trial date for the case is yet to be confirmed.

The accused has been further remanded in custody.








