IN recognition of their contribution towards the Fiji Scouts, Australian national Maurine Day was awarded a Medal of Merit by Chief Scout of the Fiji Scouts Association, his Excellency Jioji Konrote on Saturday.

Mrs Day and her late husband, Arthur Day, have been assisting the Fiji Scouts for the past 40 years.

She received her medal during the association's annual general meeting at Government House in Suva on Saturday.

"Well this medal is not for me, but for my husband in recognition for the work he has done for Fiji Scouts Association," Mrs Day said.

Mrs Day had been planning her trip to Fiji well in advance, but not because she was to receive the medal but to attend a Fijian wedding.

"I've been here for one week and that is to attend John's (Jone Naisau) child's wedding. So this is really a surprise for me. It wasn't until this morning when I arrived here at the State House then I was informed about the medal," she said.

Mrs Day said the work of her late husband involved funding overseas trips for local children who could not travel abroad during the annual scout's camp because of financial difficulties.

She said her husband would fundraise to get two or three children to Australia.

These children would be selected by Mr Naisau, who is currently the Chief Commissioner and also International Commissioner of the association.

"It was a work my husband and I loved doing. It was good to see that these children we sponsored enjoyed themselves during these trips," she said.