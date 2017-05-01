Villagers fundraise

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Nagatagata in Ba have embarked on a fundraising drive for the construction of a village hall and to renovate homes damaged by Severe TC Winston.

Last year the village started the Nagatagata Rebuilding Project to raise funds for seven homes and to build a hall that would serve as an evacuation centre.

Project chairman Joasa Yacakuru said they initiated the project because the Help for Homes Scheme was taking too long.

"Even now some have received their cards and are still waiting to receive materials," he said.

Mr Yacakuru said villagers raised close to $10,000 in a span of six months.

"The village is still in bad state in terms of the damage to homes. We are grateful to those who have contributed so far and the money received will go a long way into helping families rebuild their lives."