Exodus project

Alisi Vucago
Monday, May 01, 2017

THE Centenary Methodist Church opened its first investment project Exodus Apartments worth over $800,000 at Brewster St in Toorak, Suva, last Friday.

Centenary Methodist Church steward Jone Vuto said the idea behind the investment was initiated in 1982 when the church decided to purchase a piece of land at the location.

He said it was through years of hard work and dedication that the dreams set more than 30 years ago had finally been achieved.

"In this way, we will be helping the congregation and we would not be burdening them financially when a need arises in the church," he said.

The apartments will consist of two bedrooms each and will accommodate six families, earning the church over $100,000 annually.

While opening the new complex, divisional superintendent of the Suva Methodist Division Reverend Eroni Moce said the project was a historical milestone and achievement for the church because it was a testament of the congregation's faith and hard work throughout the years.

"This project reflects the church's new exodus vision which calls for renewal of faith and effort," he said.

"We live in challenging times and the church must look for creative ways to broaden its scope of operations and assist the disadvantaged members of the community.

"This investment will meet some of the financial demands that the church needs for the new exodus vision."








