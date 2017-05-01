Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Annual general synod

Litia Cava
Monday, May 01, 2017

representatives totalling 115 from the Anglican Church in Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji will be part of the church general synod this week.

The synod is an Anglican Parliament. It is during this time the groups will gather to pass laws and make decisions which will shape the future of Anglican life and ministry in the Pacific.

The leader of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia, Archbishop Winston Halapua, said this year's synod was the culmination of a journey which he started in 2011.

"Our priority as the church and governance is to see that God's activity is our priority as we are only instruments of his message," Archbishop Halapua said.

The theme of this year's synod is "In Christ We Move Together".

Archbishop Halapua said discussions would include issues affecting the church and how best it would be addressed.








