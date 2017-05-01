School fun day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The parents of QVS Year 11 students in jovial mood during the QVS Bau House fun day at Delainamasi Primary School. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IN an effort to bring parents and students together to address some of the issues faced by their children in school, parents of the Bau House of Queen Victoria School (QVS) in Tailevu gathered at Delainamasi Primary School in Nasinu on Saturday for a family fun day.

Bau House Parents Association vice-president Taniela Naulu said the whole purpose of their fundraiser was to get the parents together and to raise funds to assist their sons attending QVS.

"It's not merely just to get parents together so they can get to know each other and discuss ways they could help out in the school, but to also raise funds for the children," Mr Naulu said.

He said there had been a lot of disciplinary issues arising from the school that had been in the media for wrong reasons and addressing those issues was something they had figured out together as a Bau House family.

The fun day, he said, was a way in which they could help address these issues as parents. More than 100 parents and students were part of the fun day.