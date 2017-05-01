Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

School fun day

Peni Komaisavai
Monday, May 01, 2017

IN an effort to bring parents and students together to address some of the issues faced by their children in school, parents of the Bau House of Queen Victoria School (QVS) in Tailevu gathered at Delainamasi Primary School in Nasinu on Saturday for a family fun day.

Bau House Parents Association vice-president Taniela Naulu said the whole purpose of their fundraiser was to get the parents together and to raise funds to assist their sons attending QVS.

"It's not merely just to get parents together so they can get to know each other and discuss ways they could help out in the school, but to also raise funds for the children," Mr Naulu said.

He said there had been a lot of disciplinary issues arising from the school that had been in the media for wrong reasons and addressing those issues was something they had figured out together as a Bau House family.

The fun day, he said, was a way in which they could help address these issues as parents. More than 100 parents and students were part of the fun day.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)