Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Union slams university

Mere Naleba
Monday, May 01, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific Staff Union Association has labelled the dealings of the university with 36 of its union members as bad faith.

Association general secretary Litiana Waqalevu said the association filed two dispute claims with the Department of Labour over what she claimed was the unfair dismissal of its members.

Mrs Waqalevu said the first dispute was failing to comply with Section 107 of the Employers Relations Promulgation and the second dispute was on redundant workers not paid to the end of their contract.

According to Mrs Waqalevu, most of the members signed contracts that ended on December 31, next year.

"Termination is on a last in first out basis, voluntarily, those wanting to take packages and that was not at all followed by USP.

"They went ahead and did up the redundancy packages. Once that was done they went ahead and complied with sending people home," she said.

Mrs Waqalevu said on April 3, many union members still had no idea as to who was going home and who were being redeployed.

She said of the 36 members who were given redundancy packages, six were redeployed.

"We received the list of names from the university at 11:30am that same day, by then there were a lot of staff who were here because when they came to work that morning and were not allowed in," she said.

In a statement issued on Friday, USP stated it followed procedures outlined in the ERP in dealing with USP staff members receiving redundancy packages.

"As earlier stated, The University of the South Pacific wishes to confirm that the provisions of the Employment Relations laws and the agreements with the unions were complied with in this process," the statement read.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)