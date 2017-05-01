Fiji Time: 12:56 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Money matters during the holidays

Tevita Vuibau
Monday, May 01, 2017

WITH the term one school holidays in full swing, students were seen out earning extra money through roadside vending.

In the village of Naiborebore in Tailevu, Esita Dai, 32, was accompanied by her daughters selling duruka and mandarins.

Ms Dai said the children attended Tau District School and were earning cash by selling local produce.

She said it was a regular way for them to earn pocket money and also keep busy during the holidays.

Ms Dai added business was good with duruka selling at $2 a bundle, adding many motorists stopped to buy the seasonal produce.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)