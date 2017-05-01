Money matters during the holidays

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Agnes Underwood, (from left) Nelly Magaret, Losalini Saluvecena, Tarusila Senimaqo Maureen Vosavava help their mother Esita Dai . Picture: JONA KONATACI

WITH the term one school holidays in full swing, students were seen out earning extra money through roadside vending.

In the village of Naiborebore in Tailevu, Esita Dai, 32, was accompanied by her daughters selling duruka and mandarins.

Ms Dai said the children attended Tau District School and were earning cash by selling local produce.

She said it was a regular way for them to earn pocket money and also keep busy during the holidays.

Ms Dai added business was good with duruka selling at $2 a bundle, adding many motorists stopped to buy the seasonal produce.