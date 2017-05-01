Designers gear up for resort show

/ Front page / News

THIS year's Fiji Fashion Week 10th Anniversary Show will include its first Pacific Islands Resort Show.

FFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said the show would feature 12 designers from across the Pacific.

"There is so much talent in the Pacific, designers who are trained and building their businesses and designers who are just doing what comes naturally to them — being inspired by their surroundings and expressing that in beautiful, wearable clothes," Mrs Whippy-Knight said.

"We want to position these designers to make the most of the media and buyers located in the region and so the show will move to Sydney in 2018."

This year's FFW show will feature 34 designers with eight children designers showcasing their debut collection.

This year's designers include 8 Mountains, Robert Kennedy, Haus of Koila, Hupfeld Hoerder Designs, KuiViti and others.

The show will be held from May 22 to May 27 in Suva.