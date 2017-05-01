Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Designers gear up for resort show

Aqela Susu
Monday, May 01, 2017

THIS year's Fiji Fashion Week 10th Anniversary Show will include its first Pacific Islands Resort Show.

FFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said the show would feature 12 designers from across the Pacific.

"There is so much talent in the Pacific, designers who are trained and building their businesses and designers who are just doing what comes naturally to them — being inspired by their surroundings and expressing that in beautiful, wearable clothes," Mrs Whippy-Knight said.

"We want to position these designers to make the most of the media and buyers located in the region and so the show will move to Sydney in 2018."

This year's FFW show will feature 34 designers with eight children designers showcasing their debut collection.

This year's designers include 8 Mountains, Robert Kennedy, Haus of Koila, Hupfeld Hoerder Designs, KuiViti and others.

The show will be held from May 22 to May 27 in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)