Blue Light creates awareness on good citizenship

+ Enlarge this image Students, who are part of the Blue Light Camp, enjoy dinner at Burelevu Village in Tailevu. Picture: SUPPLIED

AFTER a lapse of two years, 28 students mostly from along the Suva- Nausori corridor are camping at Burelevu Village in Tailevu as part of the Blue Light Camp.

The Blue Light Camp is an event organised by the Fiji Police Force with students to create awareness on good citizenship.

Burelevu Education Committee chairman Toma Waqavono said when the offer was received by village elders for the village to host the event after it was inactive for two years, the committee felt it was one way to offer their educational expertise in the concept of training.

Mr Waqavono, a retired teacher, said education was a lifelong process, and the Blue Light Campaign was the perfect opportunity to educate children on being responsible youths.

"No matter where we stop for our education path there's always room for learning," Mr Waqavono said.

"The Education Committee has been running for five years now and we also have a similar concept of promoting education through various means.

"If we can play a role in helping our future generation then this is time well spent for all of us," he said.

Meanwhile, the force is committed in showing children that there is more to life than being glued to their phones and electronic gadgets.

Camp co-ordinator Sergeant Emosi Uluilakeba said the idea of taking children to a village setting was to promote life experiences outside the hustle and bustle of city life.