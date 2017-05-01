Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kumar: No strike allowed

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, May 01, 2017

TRANSPORT Minister Parveen Kumar has warned sugarcane lorry operators against taking strike action because any such move would be in breach of a memorandum of understanding signed in Lautoka on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference after the MOU signing between the Fiji Cane Lorry Operators Association, Land Transport Authority and sugar industry stakeholders, Mr Kumar said lorry owners and drivers had to understand what the provisions of the MOU meant.

"In the past there was no provision for strikes and what we heard was that there were plans by the lorry association to strike and I made it very clear that if Government is coming forward to assist the association, there should be no sign of strike," he said.

"If you want to work together then all the parties will have to be honest about it.

"There is a provision now in the MOU that if Government is assisting you, you cannot be going and listening to the unionists and going on strike. It's as simple as that."

Mr Kumar emphasised the critical need for all sugar industry stakeholders to work together and to use the existing mechanisms that dealt with issues within the industry.

"If there are issues they (lorry operators) can take it to the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

"That's why the Tribunal is not party to this MOU, we want them to be independent.

"That has been agreed to by the lorry association and we are working together."

"I want to make it very clear. I don't want unionists to come and just mislead the FCLOA and go on strike."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)