Inquiry into death of baby

THE mother of a one-year-old baby who died after she sustained severe burns from a hot water spill will be questioned, says police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

It is understood the incident happened on an island in the Mamanuca Group that is home to one of the country's most popular resorts.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old baby," Ms Naisoro said.

"It is alleged that on Saturday April 22, the infant had spilled a bucket of hot water and she sustained burns in the process, but was not taken for medical treatment.

"The mother kept baby overnight and did not take her for medical treatment.

"On Thursday April 27, the baby was found motionless in her sleep by her mother at about 6.30pm.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death as investigations ongoing and the mother will be questioned."

Ms Naisoro has urged parents to ensure the safety of children and especially infants at all times by removing dangerous materials, substances and containers from within their reach.

"As adults, it is vital that we are able to provide all the necessities of life and ensure a child in our care is not neglected," she said.

"We are also urging parents to take infants and children for medical treatment as soon as an accident or incident occurs."