Police wait for report

POLICE cannot comment further on the death of a man found inside his house in Savusavu as they have yet to receive post-mortem results.

The man was found inside his Delainabalili home last Friday and is believed to have been dead for a few days.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said neighbours alerted police after a foul smell from the house.

"It is believed that he was lying dead inside his house at Delainabalili for a few days before neighbours smelt the stench," she said.

"We are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

"At this moment, investigation is also underway."

It is believed the man was not a foreigner but a local resident who lived alone.

Ms Naisoro confirmed the man had been living on his own at his home where he was found dead.

His identification, age and other details have not been released.